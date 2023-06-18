Nuclear achievements despite sanctions model for other fields

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks during his visit to the exhibition of the capabilities of the country's nuclear industry.

During this visit, the President learned about the details of the latest activities and achievements of the nuclear industry as well as their effects on the daily life of the people.

Raeisi referred to the effects of nuclear technology on people's lives, especially in the fields of health and medicine, agriculture and industry, as well as in oil and gas industries and many other sectors.

"With the will of the country's scientists in converting knowledge into ability in the nuclear field, today millions of people have been saved from disease, which is one of the great honors of the country", he added.

Stating that the nuclear industry has produced power for the country, the President emphasized, "Some people in the world think that the creation of power lies in the production of nuclear weapons," adding that Iran in spite of having the capability will never go towards the production of nuclear weapons.

Stressing the necessity of explaining the country's nuclear achievements to the people, Raeisi stated, "We must transfer the abilities and technologies acquired in the nuclear industry to other industries, especially automobile manufacturing, so that they reach this level of success."

The President also expressed his gratitude for the encouragement and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his time spent visiting this exhibition.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Iranian scientists and nuclear industry workers who have achieved these great honors for the country.

SKH/President.ir