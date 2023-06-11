Nuclear industry can generate a lot of revenues for Iran

Kamalvandi made the remarks after earlier today's Leader's visit to the exhibition of the country's nuclear industry achievements.

The AEOI spokesman said that Leader had instructed them that they should convey the nuclear achievements to the people so that they know that nuclear energy is effective in their lives.

Kamalvandi also pointed to the fields that the Iranian nuclear industry is used to flourish other sectors in the economy including radiation drugs, agriculture etc., and emphasized, "20% purity fuel production and heavy water derivatives and pharmaceutical achievements that are more effective than other drugs show that Iran is ahead of other countries in the world."

He asserted that the Iranian nuclear industry is for peaceful purposes in contrast to what the Western states claim.

The spokesman further noted that the nuclear industry generates a lot of money in the country's economy, noting, "The world is looking for the purchase of Iranian heavy water and its customers are queuing up."

He noted that the number of inspection visits that the IAEA inspectors have had to Iranian nuclear sites shows the transparency of the Iranian nuclear program, stressing that as the Leader reiterated earlier today, Iran will not go towards nuclear weapons based on its religious values and beliefs.

MNA/IRN85137253