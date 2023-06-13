  1. Opinion
  2. Interview
Jun 13, 2023, 4:55 PM

Analyst:

Iran nuke infrastructures not to be destroyed if agmt reached

Iran nuke infrastructures not to be destroyed if agmt reached

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Europe has accepted the nuclear nature of Iran with all its infrastructures, a political analyst said, adding that in case of reaching an agreement with the West, Iran's nuclear infrastructures will not be destroyed.

Amir Reza Vaez Ashtiani said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that Iran will not withdraw from its rights if it reaches an agreement with the West.

Withdrawing from the JCPOA was the biggest mistake of the Americans, he said, adding that although the Westerners had created restrictions for Iran's nuclear program under the 2015 nuclear deal, the country has achieved significant progress in the nuclear industry.

Westerners established the nuclear agency so that all countries in the world must have free and fair access to nuclear energy, he said.

"But in practice, we are witnessing that several European and Western countries seek to benefit from nuclear energy and deprive the rest of the countries of it," he said.

Referring to the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, Ashtiani said that the IAEA chief Grossi recently announced that Iran continues its nuclear developments within the framework of the agency's rules.

He said that arrogant powers can not limit Iran's nuclear rights.

RHM/5808496

News Code 201928
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News