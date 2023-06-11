Raeisi cabinet reaffirms support for country nuclear industry

Ebrahim Raeisi chaired a cabinet meeting on Sunday during which he vowed support for the nuclear industry in the country.

Raieis considered the nuclear industry as one of the driving forces behind the country's industrial progress.

The president also appreciated the young Iranian nuclear scientists for the achievements they have made in the industry.

"The government is committed to supporting this industry in line with the goal of securing national interests," he added.

Pointing to earlier today's Leader's visit to the exhibition of the country's nuclear industry achievements, the President stated, "The officials of the Nuclear Energy Organization will move forward based on the Leder's guidelines and with a doubled efforts and strengthened morale to achieve more success in this field."

