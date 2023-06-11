  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2023, 9:23 PM

Raeisi cabinet reaffirms support for country nuclear industry

Raeisi cabinet reaffirms support for country nuclear industry

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The president of Iran reaffirmed his government's support for the nuclear industry in the country in a cabinet session on Sunday.

Ebrahim Raeisi chaired a cabinet meeting on Sunday during which he vowed support for the nuclear industry in the country.

Raieis considered the nuclear industry as one of the driving forces behind the country's industrial progress.

The president also appreciated the young Iranian nuclear scientists for the achievements they have made in the industry.

"The government is committed to supporting this industry in line with the goal of securing national interests," he added.

Pointing to earlier today's Leader's visit to the exhibition of the country's nuclear industry achievements, the President stated, "The officials of the Nuclear Energy Organization will move forward based on the Leder's guidelines and with a doubled efforts and strengthened morale to achieve more success in this field."

MNA

News Code 201844

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News