Torrential rain causes severe flooding in Turkey's Samsun

Streets were transformed into rushing rivers, and numerous cars were swept away.

The Turkish meteorological service had previously issued a forecast on Sunday, warning of the likelihood of heavy rain along the Black Sea coast, the Aegean coastline and the Western Mediterranean Sea. The region was also at risk of flash floods and strong winds, as stated by the weather service, Daily Sabah reported.

During the night, an intense downpour turned the Samsun-Ankara highway into a lake, hindering transportation and causing significant disruptions. Determined to alleviate the situation, local citizens took matters into their own hands, attempting to evacuate floodwaters from their workplaces using whatever means available.

Tragically, the heavy rain led to the collapse of a retaining wall between two apartment buildings. This resulted in major damage to vehicles parked beneath the structure. Authorities and residents are assessing the extent of the damage and working to ensure the safety of affected individuals.

