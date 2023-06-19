Flash floods sweep across Ardabil province, leave casualties

As a result of the hailstorm, heavy rain and subsequent flash floods, the roofs of private homes in Bileh Savar and Jafarabad were damaged and many trees were uprooted, Bileh Savar County governor Sahebali Asghari said.

The governor said that heavy rain followed by floods along with strong wind caused damage to as many as 200 private homes in villages in Bileh Savar County.

Asghari also said that 17 villages in the central part of Bileh Savar County have witnessed flood crises as a result of hailstorms, heavy downpours and strong winds.

Also, as a result of the storm, 150 vehicles suffered major damages, including shattered glass and damage to their bodies.

He added that water and electricity have been restored to some of those affected villages, while the government bodies and the armed forces have joined the rescue and relief efforts.

It was reported that the corpses of five people that had gone missing in the storm were found.

