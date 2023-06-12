Over 7,000 evacuated from flood zone in Kherson Region

"By the end of June 11, since the beginning of the rescue operation, 7,100 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas, including 410 children and 95 individuals with limited mobility. Some 150 people have been evacuated over 24 hours," Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, TASS reported.

80 evacuees from the flood zone have been hospitalized while 1,700 people have been housed at temporary accommodation facilities, the official said.

On Tuesday night, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.

In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point but is now receding. There are currently 35 population centers in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

On the other side of the war, Ukraine has blamed Russian forces for the dam explosion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that Ukraine will not let the explosion of the Kakhovka dam stop it from reclaiming 'occupied' territories.

AMK/PR