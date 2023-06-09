7 dead, 59 injured in wind storms, floods in Iran

According to a statement from the pubic relations department of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organization, 7 died and 59 others were injured in windstorm and floods that swept across much of northwest and north of the country on Thursday and Friday.

The statement said the number of injured due to storm and flood in the last 2 days has been announced as 27 people in Tehran, 2 people in Ahar, 15 people in Isfahan, 5 people in Mazandaran and 10 people in Alborz province.

In Tehran province, 27 people were injured after the strong wind storm hit the city on Thursday afternoon, 18 people of whom had to be sent to medical centers to receive necessary medical treatment there.

In Isfahan province, 3 people lost their lives and 9 people were injured due to floods, and 2 people were injured due to falling off cliffs in Kandavan district in Mazandaran province, the statement added.

The weather forecast has warned of another wind storm for later today (Friday) and has issued a wind alert in that regard.

KI