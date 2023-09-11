Death toll from floods in Greece climbs to 15

Bodies of four more people were found today in the Karditsa area by the search and rescue teams, while another two people, reportedly a couple from Austria, are still missing, Anadolu Agency reported citing the public broadcaster ERT.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Pinios River remains well above the alarm level and hence threatens the city of Larissa, one of the biggest in the region, and adjacent settlements, it added.

It underlined that the floods caused severe destruction in the region and destroyed agricultural production, as well as a large number of houses, businesses, and infrastructure.

The situation is worrying especially in the city of Volos with a 200,000 population where the water supply network was badly damaged, and its residents remain without access to running water.

