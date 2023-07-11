Death toll from rain-related incidents in north India hits 37

At least 37 people were killed due to landslides and other rain-related incidents in the last two days as incessant rains lashed parts of north India.

Himachal Pradesh remains the worst-hit, where flash floods and landslides claimed the lives of 18 people over the past two days, while nine people died in Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan and three in Uttar Pradesh in different rain-related incidents, Inida Today reported.

India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September.

MNA/PR