  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Death toll from rain-related incidents in north India hits 37

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Heavy rains in north India have caused landslides and floods, resulting in the death of 37 people.

At least 37 people were killed due to landslides and other rain-related incidents in the last two days as incessant rains lashed parts of north India.

Himachal Pradesh remains the worst-hit, where flash floods and landslides claimed the lives of 18 people over the past two days, while nine people died in Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan and three in Uttar Pradesh in different rain-related incidents, Inida Today reported.

India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September.

MNA/PR

News Code 203109

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News