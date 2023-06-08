Over 14,000 houses flooded after Kakhovka dam’s breach

"Presently, over 14,000 houses in 15 settlements in the Kherson Region are flooded. The territory of the Lower Dnieper National Nature Park, five cemeteries, a cattle burial site, a hospital and a kindergarten are also under water," the emergency services said.

The evacuation of people continues, they said.

"In total, 4,280 people, including over 170 children and 42 persons with reduced mobility, have been evacuated," a spokesman for the regional emergency services told TASS.

Over 500 evacuated local residents, including more than 60 children and eight people with reduced mobility, have been housed in three temporary accommodation centers set up in Genicheskaya Gorka, Zhelezny Port, and Skadovsk. The other evacuees found shelter at their relatives’ and acquaintances’ places. Mobile communications are absent, electricity and water supply has been cut off, he said.

The Kakhovka HPP destruction has caused serious damage to the environment, agricultural fields have been washed away and there is a risk of the shallowing of the North Crimean Canal.

MP/PR