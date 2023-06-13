  1. World
22 US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – A helicopter mishap in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the US military has said.

Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria, the US Central Command said late on Monday.

Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility, it said in a statement.

The cause of the incident on Sunday was under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported, said the US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East.

On any given day there are at least 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.

