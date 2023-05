“At 3:42 p.m. (Moscow time) on May 12, 2023, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed during its scheduled training flight in the Dzhankoi district of the Republic of Crimea,” TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

It added that “The helicopter performed its flight without an ammunition load. There is no destruction on the ground. Both pilots died."

A technical failure is the preliminary cause of the Mi-28 helicopter’s crash in Crimea, it said.

AMK/PR