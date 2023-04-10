Iran urges Islamic Ummah to defend Palestine against Zionists

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday morning.

Referring to the developments in Palestine, the senior Iranian diplomat strongly criticized the Zionists' recent brutal attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian worshipers.

Noting that the Zionists are continuing their hostilities in spite of dealing with dense internal crises, Kan'ani stressed that the Israeli regime will not give up any opportunity to continue its criminal actions against the Palestinian nation and the countries of the region.

"Fortunately, we are witnessing the awakening of the Islamic Ummah. We are witnessing more and more nations and governments paying attention to the Palestinian people," he cited, expressing hope that the upcoming International Quds Day would be held as gloriously as possible.

Saying that the Islamic countries have a primary responsibility regarding the Palestinian issue," the senior Iranian diplomat cited, "The existence of the Zionist regime is a threat to the stability and security of the region. The Palestinian people are at the forefront of the fight against the regime that has been exporting terrorism to all the countries in the region."

Helping the Palestinian nation is both a support for the oppressed and an action in the direction of preventing the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime and the export of organized terrorism in the region, he continued.

Tehran ready to play role in Yemen crisis

Turning to the negotiations between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, Kan'ani stated, "As the Islamic Republic of Iran, we had a principled, clear and announced position in relation to Yemen since the beginning of this crisis. From the beginning, we rejected the military solution and emphasized that the only solution to the Yemeni crisis is a political solution that all Yemeni parties decide on the fate of this country based on the interests of Yemen. As a country with a role in regional issues, Iran had proposed a political solution."

Saying that Tehran is still supporting the political process, Kan'ani expressed Iran's readiness to play a facilitating role if any of the Yemeni and regional parties and the United Nations ask it to do so.

Tehran, Riyadh delegations reviewing reopening embassies

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman spoke about the recent visit of a Saudi delegation to Tehran, saying that based on the agreements between the two countries, a technical delegation from Riyadh arrived in Tehran on Saturday for the resumption of official relations and the activation of relations. He added that the Saudi delegation is reviewing the conditions for the reopening of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Mashhad.

He added that an Iranian delegation will depart for Saudi Arabia in the coming days to provide the grounds for the reopening of the embassy and consulate general, as well as Iran's office in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Speaking about the impact of the Tehran-Riyadh agreement on the region, Kan'ni underlined that it will definitely have positive effects on strengthening cooperation to increase peace, stability and security, as well as strengthening economic and trade relations between the countries of the region.

"We believe that the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have regional and extra-regional positive effects in addition to bilateral dimensions," he emphasized.

Iran-Iraq relations on favorable track

Kan'ani, elsewhere in his remarks, also touched upon the relations between Tehran and Baghdad, saying, "During the past years, we have established a very good foundation in bilateral relations with Iraq with the efforts of the two governments, and the relations between the two countries are on a good track."

Tehran and Baghdad are enjoying close relations in different fields including politics, security, economy and trade, he stressed.

Answering a question regarding the recent visit of Iran's transport minister to Iraq, the senior Iranian diplomat cited that the visit was in line with the cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation.

The Iraqi government accepted the necessary commitment regarding the establishment of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway and promised to provide the basis for this action, according to him.

"Iran accepted the responsibility for the construction of the bridge in Shatt Al Arab. If the conditions go well, we will witness the connection of the railway lines of the two countries," he added.

Spox. comments on Tehran-Baku ties

Regarding the inappropriate interpretations in the media of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the relations with Iran and the reports of changing Iran's ambassador to Baku, Kan'ani stated that changes and transformations of diplomatic posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are customary and nothing new is going to happen in relation to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that Iran attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan as a neighboring country in the region, Kan'ani called on Azeri side to focus on common interests and not to allow any misuse to be committed by the parties who wish to realize their illegitimate interests by creating differences and tensions between regional and neighboring countries.

Iran always emphasized the necessity of resorting to political frameworks and dialogue and avoiding controversial issues behind the podiums, he continued, adding that despite the tensions that arose, Tehran tried to resolve misunderstandings in the form of bilateral dialogues.

Dubbing the recent events from the Azeri side as rushed and unproductive, Kan'ani stated that Iran assesses the recent phone call between the Iranian and Azeri top diplomats as positive.

Iran condoles death of 4 Pakistani border guards

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan'ani expressed condolences over the death of 4 Pakistani border guards in a terrorist attack. He also strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

He went on to say that talks were held regarding this issue with the Pakistani side and any connection between terrorists and the use of Iranian soil to carry out this operation was questioned, adding that Iran is ready to examine any documents that exist in this connection.

Kan'ani also expressed hope that a joint security committee will be formed soon to examine the issue to use the joint capacity of cooperation between the two countries to properly deal with terrorist movements in the region.

