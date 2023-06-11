20% rise in exports of goods from Bileh Savar crossing

More than 90,000 tonnes of goods were exported from Iran’s Bileh Savar border crossing over the past two months, registering a 20% surge compared to the corresponding period last year, the Director General of Road Maintenance and Transportation of Ardabil Province said.

Salt, glass, tiles, all kinds of pepper, rebar, potatoes, construction stones, and eggplant make up the main export goods, Kalimollah Vosoughi pointed out.

He further noted that 4,748 tonnes of goods were imported through the border crossing of which 75% were imported by Iranian trucks, and 25% by Azeri trucks.

TM/FNA14020321000864