The explosions sound were heard near the US base in the al-Omar field in the east of Deir ez-Zor.

The cause of the explosions is not clear yet and no further details were released so far.

Al-Omar field is the largest oil field in Syria, where the American base is located in the east of Deir Ezzor. The Syrian government has repeatedly warned that the presence of the US forces is illegal.

