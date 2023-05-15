Syrian delegation arrives in Jeddah for Arab league meeting

The Syrian delegation comprises Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad and Information Minister Butrus Halaq, according to SANA news agency.

The Arab League has re-admitted Syria after an 11-year absence, the organization said Sunday, following an extraordinary meeting at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on May 7.

Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by a campaign of militancy and destruction sponsored by the US and its allies.

In recent years, however, Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have managed to win back control of almost all regions from terrorist groups.

The Arab League suspended the membership of Syria - one of the organization’s founding members - in November 2011, citing an alleged crackdown by Damascus on opposition protests. Syria denounced the move as “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

In recent months, an increasing number of countries and political parties have called for the reversal of Syria’s suspension from the Arab League.

MNA/PR