Syria downs 2 out of 6 Israeli bombs fired at Damascus

Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday that at 11:45 p.m. Moscow time on May 28, two Israeli F-16 tactical fighter jets delivered an airstrike on Damascus’ neighborhoods from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights, firing six GBU-39-type guided air bombs.

"The Syrian air defense forces downed two air bombs from Russian-made Buk-M2E air defense systems. As a result of the Israeli airstrike, two warehouses were damaged. No one was hurt," TASS quoted Gurinov as saying.

The Israeli regime has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967 when it waged a full-scale war against Syria and several other regional countries. The regime has built dozens of settlements there ever since, although, the international community has never recognized its self-proclaimed control over the mountainous territory.

Tel Aviv has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab country.

The Tel Aviv regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or its allies, which have been helping the country defend itself in the face of foreign-backed militants and terrorists.

MNA/PR