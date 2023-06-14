Iran, Syria to expand academic, health coop.

Iranian deputy minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hashem Dadashpour, and deputy minister of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education, Abolfazl Bagherifard met and held talks with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Syria Basam Bashir Ebrahim on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of higher education and health.

Emphasizing Iranian universities' readiness to promote scientific and research cooperation with Syrian universities, Dadashpour stressed the importance of efforts to increase scholarships for the Syrian side and create joint research projects.

Referring to the scientific and strategic relations between Syria and Iran and numerous programs of scientific, cultural, and research cooperation between the two sides, Basam Bashir Ebrahim pointed out the importance of using Iranian expertise in technical fields and the possibility of establishing science and technology parks.

The two sides also pointed to the successful recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Syria and its positive results, emphasizing their determination to implement the agreements made during this trip.

The two sides agreed to establish joint committees to follow up on the operationalization of the executive program of the MoUs signed by Syria and Iran.

In the meeting, the two sides also agreed on higher education and scientific research and the conclusion of direct sisterhood contracts following the current regulations on the exchange of students in various degrees.

The two sides explored ways to develop cooperation in the field of medicine, conduct joint scientific research, and exchange information, experiences, and training in various advanced technical fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals, biomedical sciences, stem cells, laser technologies, and liver transplantation.

