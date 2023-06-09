India, Russia good markets for Iran medical equipment

Seyyed Haider Mohammadi, head of Food and Drug Organization of Iran, made the comments on a visit to an equipment manufacturing company in Tabriz, in East Azarbaijan Province, where he highlighted the special attention of the Food and Drug Organization to facilitating the export of drugs and medical equipment.

Mohammadi said that the Presidential office has established an administrative unit in charge of facilitating exports.

He added that there is a special interest within the Food and Drug Administration to step up exports of Iranian-made equipment.

The official further said that good grounds have been laid for the exports of Iranian medical equipment to India and Russia, and for this purpose, Iranian embassies in different countries have necessary cooperation.

MNA