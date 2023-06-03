  1. Iran
Jun 3, 2023, 4:51 PM

Health Min.:

Iran could curb COVID-19 despite sanctions

Iran could curb COVID-19 despite sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education has said that the Islamic Republic defeated COVID-19 pandemic despite being under sanctions.

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks on Saturday while attending the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of healthcare projects in Sharekord County.

He said that Iran, now, is considered a successful country in the health and medical field in the region.

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in many areas, he said, noting that while the country dependent in the pre-Islamic revolution era.

In February 2021, WHO Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmad al-Manzari, said that Iran is a role model in West Asia for taking measures to control non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Al-Manzari stressed the need to transfer Iran’s knowledge and experience to other countries in the region, especially experiences related to the COVID-19 pandemic and non-communicable diseases by setting up regional and global networks.

TM/IRN85130329

News Code 201553

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News