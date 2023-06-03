Iran could curb COVID-19 despite sanctions

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks on Saturday while attending the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of healthcare projects in Sharekord County.

He said that Iran, now, is considered a successful country in the health and medical field in the region.

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in many areas, he said, noting that while the country dependent in the pre-Islamic revolution era.

In February 2021, WHO Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmad al-Manzari, said that Iran is a role model in West Asia for taking measures to control non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Al-Manzari stressed the need to transfer Iran’s knowledge and experience to other countries in the region, especially experiences related to the COVID-19 pandemic and non-communicable diseases by setting up regional and global networks.

