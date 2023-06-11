  1. Economy
Jun 11, 2023, 9:10 AM

Iran, Russia discuss crypto and blockchain cooperation

Iran, Russia discuss crypto and blockchain cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran and Russia in a meeting discussed cryptocurrency and blockchain cooperation.

Professionals and business leaders from Iran and Russia experts discussed the potential and pitfalls of cryptocurrency and blockchain use at the 15th International Financial Industry Exhibition (FINEX) in Tehran. 

The meeting brought together speakers including Mustafa Amiri, secretary of Iran FinTech Association; Abbas Ashtiani, CEO of Iran Blockchain Association; Alexander Brazhnikov, executive director of the Russian Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industries Association; and Hossein Khosropour, head of the Innovation and Investment Support at the ICT Ministry, way2pay website reported Saturday.

MNA/PR

News Code 201797

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News