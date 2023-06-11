Iran, Russia discuss crypto and blockchain cooperation

Professionals and business leaders from Iran and Russia experts discussed the potential and pitfalls of cryptocurrency and blockchain use at the 15th International Financial Industry Exhibition (FINEX) in Tehran.

The meeting brought together speakers including Mustafa Amiri, secretary of Iran FinTech Association; Abbas Ashtiani, CEO of Iran Blockchain Association; Alexander Brazhnikov, executive director of the Russian Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industries Association; and Hossein Khosropour, head of the Innovation and Investment Support at the ICT Ministry, way2pay website reported Saturday.

MNA/PR