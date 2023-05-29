Iran to increase its trade attachés to other nations to 30

Mohammad Rajabnejad, chairman of the Trade Attachés and Trade Centers Department at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the TPOI has planned to increase the number of its trade attaché to other countries to 30.

Iran's Trade attachés will be deployed to the UAE next week. Also, two Trade attachés are about to be sent to Brazil and Uzbekistan, he also said.

Rajabnejad added, "We are trying to have Iranian trade attaché in Indonesia, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, China's Shanghai, Nigeria and Eastern European countries including Poland and Serbia in the coming months. Also, we are planning to send a trade attaché to Saudi Arabia."

"Since the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi assumed Presidential office, the number of trade attaché has increased dramatically from 2 to more than 17," the TPOI official said, adding, "We are trying to increase the number of trade attaché to 30 by the end of 1402 (ending on March 21, 2024)."

He further said that Iran's trade centers in other countries have increased to more than 40 centers, with opening two more trade centers on the agenda in the near future.

