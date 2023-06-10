Iran plans to export more medical equipment: helath min.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bahram Einollahi said, "The export of drugs and medical equipment is one of the prioritized policies of the 13th government (President Raeisi administration), and during my recent trip to Geneva, this issue was brought up and pursued in talks I held with the participating health ministers in the WHO event."

He pointed to the exports of a home-made surgeon robot named 'Sina' to Indonesia, as an instance of Iran's medical equipment exports to other countries, and said, "After the visit of President Raeisi to Jakarta, the President of Indonesia demanded some more of those robot surgeons from Iran."

Einollahi said that Iran should be proud of its achievements in the field of making medical equipment, adding that the exports of those items generate a lot of revenue for the country.

He further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has constructed many hospitals and medical centers in other countries with the aim of creating revenues for the Iranian nation.

"During this government, 15,000 hospital beds and 103 medical centers have been inaugurated, 70% of which were in under-developed areas," the health minister further said.

