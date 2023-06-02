Dynamism in Iran's diplomacy worthy of praise: senior cleric

Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, temporary Friday Prayers Leader of Tehran made the comments during this week's Friday prayer sermon held on the campus of Tehran University.

He stressed that what stops the enemies is resistance and standing by the word of truth, and the other is piety and faith in God. If you have these two elements, you will not be harmed," he added.

"The conspiracies designed by the enemies in 44 years against Iran have been thwarted through resistance and listening to guidelines of the Leader of the Revolution," Khatami said.

The cleric considered the 8 years of resistance as the reason behind Iran's victory in the war against Baathist regime.

"'Resistance' and 'piety' are two elements that defeated the enemy," the Iranian senior cleric said.

Referring to the Khordad 15 uprising (June 5 and 6 of 1963) against the Pahlavi regime, Ayatollah Khatami noted, "Khordad 15 uprising was a 100% Islamic uprising," adding that the great uprising happened in defense of Imam Khomeini's guardianship and Vilayat-e Faqih.

The Tehran Friday Prayers Leader described 15 Khordad uprising as the most important uprising before the 1979 revolution.

