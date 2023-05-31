US creating free Syria army near Raqqa to destabilize country

"We would like to once again point to the United States’ destructive policy. It looks like it is not enough for the US to simply supply weapons to illegal armed groups they created in al-Tanf and on the Euphrates eastern bank," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting.

He went on to say that according to their data, Washington has begun to create a free Syria army near Raqqa out of local Arab tribes, ISIL militants and other terrorist organizations.

The Russian diplomat stressed that these steps are obviously a vehicle to use these militants against Syria’s legitimate authorities and destabilize the situation in the country, TASS reported.

Earlier in May, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the US uses its Al-Tanf military base in Syria on the border with Iraq and Jordan for training ISIL militants for acts of sabotage in Russian regions.

"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq is used to train ISIL militants for carrying out subversive acts; moreover, not only on Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," he stressed.

MP/PR