US uses Al-Tanf base for plotting anti-Russia sabotage acts

Naryshkin made the remarks at an international meeting of high-level security representatives on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq is used to train ISIL militants for carrying out subversive acts; moreover, not only on Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," the foreign intelligence chief said, TASS reported.

The United States continues to keep its illegal military presence in northeastern Syria, actually occupying a part of the sovereign state, Naryshkin pointed out.

"They keep exerting sanctions pressure on Damascus, preventing the country’s recovery," he added.

