May 24, 2023, 2:46 PM

Russia's intel. chief:

US uses Al-Tanf base for plotting anti-Russia sabotage acts

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The US uses its Al-Tanf military base in Syria on the border with Iraq and Jordan for training ISIL militants for acts of sabotage in Russian regions, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

Naryshkin made the remarks at an international meeting of high-level security representatives on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq is used to train ISIL militants for carrying out subversive acts; moreover, not only on Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," the foreign intelligence chief said, TASS reported.

The United States continues to keep its illegal military presence in northeastern Syria, actually occupying a part of the sovereign state, Naryshkin pointed out.

"They keep exerting sanctions pressure on Damascus, preventing the country’s recovery," he added.

