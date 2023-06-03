3 ISIL terrorists killed in NE Iraq

The ISIL terrorists, who were wearing suicide belts were killed in Hamrin Mountains in Kirkuk province.

A former official of the Iraqi Intelligence Service told Al Mayadeen that the Iraqi Air Force targeted several ISIL armed forces in the Hamrin mountains.

Last week, Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced that at least 25 hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists were identified and destroyed in extensive anti-terrorist operations in Diyala, Tuz Khurmato, and Kirkuk.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

