May 30, 2023, 2:20 PM

Russia says US plotting terror attacks in Syria

Russia says US plotting terror attacks in Syria

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The United States is preparing terrorist attacks on crowded places and government institutions in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

The SVR said in a statement that "crowded places, shops and government agencies are among the priority targets," Sputnik reported. 

The SVR also said that direct control of such operations is conducted from the US At Tanf military base located on the territory controlled by the Syrian opposition, where "dozens of ISIL militants being trained."

US special services coordinate attacks primarily in the southern provinces of As-Suwayda and Daraa, the intelligence service said. US-controlled militants also target a strategically important highway between the cities of Palmyra and Deir ez-Zur.

