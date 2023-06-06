Iraqi fighter jets bombard ISIL hideouts in Kirkuk

Iraqi defence ministry announced that ISIL equipment and hideouts were destroyed during the attack.

Meanwhile, a PMU official in Al Anbar province reported that a terrorist unit was dismantled in the west of the province.

PMU forces targeted the terrorists with mortars and rockets, according to the official.

Earlier on Friday night, 3 ISIL terrorists were killed during an operation carried out by the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in the northeast of the country.

Last week, Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced that at least 25 hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists were identified and destroyed in extensive anti-terrorist operations in Diyala, Tuz Khurmato, and Kirkuk.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

