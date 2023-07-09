US carries out suspicious moves in eastern Syria

The movements of the US forces and Washington-backed militias seem to like to be a military alert, the sources said.

This comes after the US forces transferred heavy military equipment to the areas near Euphrates, the areas where the Syrian army and its affiliated forces are present on the opposite side.

During the past few days, the US terrorists have transferred a great amount of military and logistic equipment to their illegal bases in the suburbs of Deir ez-Zor in the east of Syria.

The sources added that the Kurdish elements have transferred more than 500 military vehicles, including US-made armored vehicles, from Qamishli city in Al Hasakah province to Al-Uqaydat, Al Busayrah, Al Shheell, and the old field in which the US base is located. According to these sources, US fighter jets, helicopters, and drones are flying over these areas.

The forces of the so-called global coalition against Daesh are also monitoring the Koniko gas field. Another illegal US base is located in the Koniko gas field in northern Deir ez-Zur.

The Americans held military maneuvers in their bases in Deir ez-Zur with the cooperation and coordination of Kurdish mercenaries during the past few days. Some local sources say that Kurdish elements have prepared their forces to attack the villages controlled by the Syrian army.

The Syrian army and official sources have not commented on this issue so far.

Damascus has repeatedly emphasized that the presence of the US and Kurdish separatist mercenaries in the east and northeast of Syria is illegal, calling for an end to this occupation.

