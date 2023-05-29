Iran signs coop. MoU to export cars to Oman

Seyed Mehdi Niazi, Iran's caretaker minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade held talks with Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the Minister of Commerce, Industries and Investment Development of the Sultanate of Oman on the sidelines of the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the agreements signed between the two nations during the exchanges of visits of the Sultan of Oman and the President of Iran and emphasized the necessity of planning to follow up on those agreements.

They also agreed to hold the 20th meeting of the joint commission of the two countries within the next three months in Iran.

The two sides also emphasized the formation of technical committees before the meeting of the joint commission and efforts to reduce trade tariffs between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed in the field of car exports from Iran to Oman and re-exports the vehicles to other third markets between the CEO of Iranian automaker "Iran Khodro Corporation and the private sector of Oman.

