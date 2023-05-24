  1. Politics
May 24, 2023, 3:35 PM

Interior minister:

Afghan rulers must live up to Hirmand river commitments

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Stressing that Iran's water share is definite and legal, the Iranian interior minister said Wednesday that Afghan rulers must fulfill their commitments on Hirmand water share.

Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the sideline of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. 

"The Afghan rulers say there is no water in Hirmand; In contrast, Iranian experts say that there is water. This issue needs to be resolved, so a joint team has been sent to investigate the area to determine whether there is water or not," Vahidi said. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister referred to the follow-up on the recent martyrdom of 6 Iranian border guards at the shared borders with Pakistan in Saravan and the overal conditions of the southeastern borders and said, "This was a criminal act that will definitely be dealt with seriously and decisively against its perpetrators and their backers."

