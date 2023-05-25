Iran not recognize incumbent ruling body in Afghanistan

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in the meeting of the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the heads of Iranian missions abroad with Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum.

The foreign minister pointed to the recent controversy over the Iran's water share in Hirmand River, saying "we have had talks with the Afghan authorities and we believe that according to the 1951 Treaty, a legal route should be followed in this regard."

Amir-Abdollahian added that the issue of Iran's water share cannot be resolved by issuing mere political statements, saying that issue instead has to be addressed within the framework of legal measures.

Referring to the existence of long shared borders between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian said, "There is no other way but interaction between the two countries."

"We do not recognize the current ruling body of Afghanistan and we emphasize the necessity of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Moreover, the Taliban is just part of the reality of Afghanistan, not all of it," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Amir-Abdollahian also referred to the condition of Afghan women and added, "We are unhappy with the deprivation of Afghan women and girls from education and we consider this behavior against the teachings of the Prophet of Islam."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister pointed to the JCPOA said, "The JCPOA, for better or worse, has its strengths and weaknesses and is considered to be an international document."

"And our path is towards the removal of sanctions," he continued.

Stating that the exchanges of messages for the removal of sanctions have been going on indirectly for weeks, Amir-Abdollahian continued, "Through the foreign ministers of some countries, efforts are being made to conclude the draft text.... Good progress has been made and we hope to achieve good results."

SKH/IRN85121937