Conflict reported at Iran-Afghanistan common border

The conflict took place in the Makaki area of ​​Kang district of Nimruz province between Taliban forces and Iranian border guards.

This conflict reportedly took place at noon today on the border of Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan and NimrUz province of Afghanistan and in the areas near Sasoli, Hatem and Makaki villages.

Weapons used in this conflict include light and semi-light weapons and artillery.

The reports on the use of missiles and targeting Zaranj airport by Iranian forces are completely false.

After the start of the conflicts, correspondence and contacts were established between the Iranian embassy in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Defense of the Taliban government.

Based on this, these clashes ended almost an hour ago and both sides are investigating the cause of the tension.

SKH/TSN2902204