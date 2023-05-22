Iran, Taliban hold meeting on Hirmand water shares

"The presidency has personally entered into this issue and today a meeting was held with the Taliban group, and we hope that this issue will go in the direction of political diplomacy in order to receive these water rights," the DOE chairman Ali Salajegheh said while speaking to journalists on Monday.

President Ebrahim Raeisi, who was on a visit to Sistan and Baluchistan where Hirmand flows on Thursday, said about Hirmand's water rights there, "I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the water rights to the people of Sistan and Baluchistan immediately. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing else to say, otherwise, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated and this issue is not related to a specific period."

Previously, President Raeisi had instructed foreign and energy ministers to seriously pursue the country's water rights from the Hirmand River.

Afghanistan has blamed climatic factors for the reduction in the amount of water in the shared river Hirmand that flows towards Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Space Agency said last week in a statement that it has learned through the images from its Khayyam satellite that the Afghanistan government is diverting the flow of the Hirmand River, denying Iran of its water share.

Moreover, the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to the Sistan and Baluchestan last week during which he held a telephone conversation with the Taliban foreign minister Wednesday, stressing that taking practical steps to release water in the Hirmand River to flow towards Iran is a serious Tehran's demand.

MNA