Biden unveils new military package for Ukraine: report

Biden unveiled the military aid package, comprising "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles," after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in May, the US Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

The US has committed over $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, according to a tally on the Pentagon's website, last updated on May 3.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

MNA/PR