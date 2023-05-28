West waging war against Russia on all fronts: Kremlin

"War is being waged in a broader sense. A war is being waged against us on all fronts, be it the economy, international relations, or in terms of ownership," Peskov explained in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show.

Peskov urged Russia not to succumb to emotions and keep a sober mind in these circumstances.

"We should remain focused and strong, and do <…> what best suits our interests, be tough but open to what could help us clearly communicate our concerns, and what we find unacceptable for ourselves, what will be fighting against," he maintained.

SKH/PR