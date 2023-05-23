President Raeisi officially welcomed at Indonesian capital

President Raeisi has paid this visit at the official invitation of his Indonesian counterpart. The visit aims to expand and deepen economic and political interactions between Iran and Asian countries.

Meeting with the President of Indonesia and signing important bilateral cooperation documents, as well as holding a meeting with the President of the ASEAN, the Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia, the Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, and meetings and discussions with Indonesian and Iranian businessmen are among president's plans for this two-day trip.

This is the 12th foreign trip by President Raeisi since he took office in August 2021. The trip is aimed at deepening economic, political and cultural relations between Iran and Indonesia, which established their diplomatic ties some 70 years ago.

Before his departure, Raeisi told reporters at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport that the level of economic and trade ties between the two countries is significant, adding, however, that it should be elevated to a higher level.

He noted that Indonesia is an important country in southeast Asia, which possesses a key position in regional and international arrangements, stressing that the expansion of cooperation with aligned nations is among the policies of his administration.

The Iranian president told reporters that documents aimed at expanding cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, customs and sanitation will be signed during his three-day stay in Jakarta. He added that both Iran and Indonesia are supportive of sustainable peace in the region.

