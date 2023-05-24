  1. Economy
May 24, 2023, 11:35 AM

Raeisi:

Regional org. play key role in economic development of states

Regional org. play key role in economic development of states

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian President has said that regional organizations play a pivotal role in developing economics in the countries.

On the second day of his official visit to Indonesia, President Raeisi met and held talks with the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn on Wednesday morning.

Referring to the key role of regional organizations in the economic development of the countries, President Raeisi emphasized the capacities and priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop interactions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member states.

Kao Kim Hourn, for his part, stressed the importance of the role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and presented a report on the ASEAN's plans to expand its interactions with Iran.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, who is on a two-day visit to Jakarta was officially welcomed by Joko Widodo President of the Republic of Indonesia in Merdeka palace on Tuesday morning.

AMK/5788965

News Code 201136

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News