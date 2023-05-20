Raeisi to visit Indonesia for bilateral talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi will depart Tehran for Jakarta on Monday. The visit is aimed at developing economic, political, and cultural relations between Iran and Indonesia.

His visit will be made upon an official invitation by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

During his stay in Jakarta, Iran and Indonesia will sign cooperation agreements.

Raeisi will also hold meetings with speakers of the People's Representative Council and the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia.

Meeting with Iranian and Indonesian businessmen, Indonesian scholars and intellectuals, and Iranian expatriates in Indonesia will also be on Raeisi's agenda.

MNA/5784126