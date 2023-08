On the first day of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Wednesday, Japan defeated Iran in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-12).

The Iranian women's national volleyball team will face India on Aug. 31 on the second day of the preliminary stage.

The 22nd edition of the competition is underway in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

