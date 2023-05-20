Iran, Vietnam sign MoU to develop bilateral relations

The Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi made the announcement on Saturday after his meeting with the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam General To Lam in Tehran.

"The relations between Iran and Vietnam are good and the viewpoints of the two countries are close to each other and they pay attention to each other's interests," Vahidi said.

Saying that the two countries support each other in the international arena, the minister added that Tehran and Hanoi have a long history of solidarity and political relations.

The Vietnamese minister's trip to Tehran aimed at developing and strengthening bilateral relations, Vahidi also said.

Economic, political, scientific, technological, and especially security issues, including the fight against organized crimes, and drug trafficking, were among the issues discussed in this meeting, he said.

According to him, the fight against cyber crimes was also discussed in this meeting.

An MoU was signed to develop relations between the two countries in the said areas, he also noted, adding, "Based on the signed MoU, we can predict a better future for the relations between the two countries."

KI/5784349