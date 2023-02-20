  1. Economy
Vietnam envoy stresses boosting ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Ambassador of Vietnam to Iran, Luong Quoc Huy has called for bolstering bilateral relations with Iran, particularly in tourism.

Vietnamese envoy told Mehr News Agency that his country is prepared to welcome tourists following the pandemic.

Iran and Vietnam enjoy a rich capacity in the sphere of tourism to be leveraged, he underscored.

Tourist exhibitions are considered the proper means for the two sides’ officials to develop mutual cooperation, he further noted.

Not numerous Iranian and Vietnamese tourists pay a visit to the countries, he said, stressing the need to increase the figure in this regard. 

The official described the Vietnamese nation as friendly like Iranians.

