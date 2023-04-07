Iran 8th biggest cement producer in 2022: USGS

China was the biggest producer with 2.1 billion tons followed by India with 370 million tons and Vietnam with 120 million tons.

Iran shared the eighth spot with Russia while its 2022 output remained the same as in 2021.

World production volume declined from 4.4 billion tons to 4.1 billion.

The report put Iran’s clinker production capacity at 81 million tons.

Grey Cement Type II and Type V account for the lion’s share of cement production and consumption in Iran, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran exports cement to Iraq, Afghanistan and some Southeast Asian countries. However, exports of clinker have gradually outweighed those of cement in recent years; foreign countries are more inclined to import clinker thanks to their scarce mineral resources, according to Majlis Research Center.

Cement clinker is a solid material produced in the manufacture of Portland cement as an intermediary product. Clinker occurs as lumps or nodules, usually 3 millimeters to 25 millimeters in diameter. It is produced by sintering (fusing together without melting to the point of liquefaction) limestone and aluminosilicate materials such as clay during the cement kiln stage.

