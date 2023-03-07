Iran beat Vietnam at 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup 

Iran faced Vietnam in Group B of the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup on Tuesday afternoon and defeated the East Asian team 3-1 to advance from the group stage as the leader of their group.

In the other match in Group B on Tuesday, Australia demolished Qatar 9-1 and went to the next stage as the second team.

The 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup kicked off in Uzbekistan on March 1 and is scheduled to last until March 18.

There are 16 teams competing in four groups in the tournament.

The top four teams of the tourney will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia in May-June this year as the AFC representatives besides Indonesia, who have automatically qualified as hosts.

