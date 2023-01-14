Iran's Hormozgan exports over 46K tons of aquatic products

The Caretaker of the aquatic department of Hormozgan province said that the exported amount of aquatic products was worth over $76 million in the first nine months of the Iranian year.

Sasan Sadeghi went on to say that Persian Gulf states, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and China are the main export destination in this regard.

Hormozgan province ranked first in exporting aquatic products in terms of tonnage last year, he further noted.

Earlier, the Iranian Minister of Agriculture said that the export of aquatics products has seen a 68 percent surge in the first seven months.

