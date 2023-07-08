Iran, Vietnam to sign preferential, barter trade agreements

Mahdi Zeyghami and Luong Quoc Huy held talks in Tehran on Saturday to discuss business plans related to the visit of the Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament to Tehran and his meeting with Iranian businessmen.

The preparation of the preferential trade agreement and barter trade between the two countries were also discussed in the meeting.

Referring to Iran's clearing barter mechanism in trade, the Vietnamese envoy called for transferring Iran's experiences to Vietnam.

Pointing out that 5 years have passed since the holding of the Iran-Vietnam joint economic commission, the Iranian official called for the establishment of this commission as soon as possible.

SKH/5830955