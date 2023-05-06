Iran, Iraq discuss deepening coop. in energy, water sectors

Heading a delegation, the Iranian energy minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian met and held talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed S. Al-Sudani on Saturday.

"During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation and strategies to tackle the challenges faced by the energy sector, both regionally and internationally," the Media Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement, the Iraqi news agency(INA) reported.



"They also discussed various aspects of the electricity sector, including the provision of electric power to the Iraqi national grid from the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also touched upon the critical issue of water scarcity and the impacts of droughts on common rivers' water shares," the statement added.



The Prime Minister also emphasized the significance of continuing dialogues and coordination between the two countries. He also stressed the need to invest in the region's political stability to serve the interests and aspirations of all brotherly and friendly peoples.

