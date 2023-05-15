  1. World
  2. North America
May 15, 2023, 8:44 AM

4 wounded in shooting at New Hampshire

4 wounded in shooting at New Hampshire

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – New Hampshire police have said that 4 people were wounded in the shooting at a graduation party in Manchester, US.

Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

AMK/PR

News Code 200749

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News